Moscow Hopes New Heads of EU Institutions to Be Pragmatic Enough to Mend Ties With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Moscow hopes that the new leadership of the EU institutions will be pragmatic enough to overcome the inertia existing in relations with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We expect that politicians that will soon assume important posts in European institutions are pragmatic and realistic enough to overcome inertia in relations with our country. In the face of a dynamically changing global landscape they will need to adopt a view that is not constrained by ideological blinders more than ever," Grushko said, when asked if Moscow-Brussels relations could improve after the upcoming change of EU institutions leadership.