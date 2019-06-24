UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hopes New Heads Of EU Institutions To Be Pragmatic Enough To Mend Ties With Russia

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 02:18 PM

Moscow Hopes New Heads of EU Institutions to Be Pragmatic Enough to Mend Ties With Russia

Moscow hopes that the new leadership of the EU institutions will be pragmatic enough to overcome the inertia existing in relations with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Moscow hopes that the new leadership of the EU institutions will be pragmatic enough to overcome the inertia existing in relations with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We expect that politicians that will soon assume important posts in European institutions are pragmatic and realistic enough to overcome inertia in relations with our country. In the face of a dynamically changing global landscape they will need to adopt a view that is not constrained by ideological blinders more than ever," Grushko said, when asked if Moscow-Brussels relations could improve after the upcoming change of EU institutions leadership.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Ethiopia mourns after army chief, top officials ki ..

15 seconds ago

Coca-Cola, China dairy giant sign Olympic sponsors ..

17 seconds ago

Man arrested over spouse murder in Faisalabad `

3 minutes ago

Rice cultivation should be completed by July 31 in ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Experts' Visit to Lugar Lab in Georgia Sti ..

3 minutes ago

463 litres Liquor seized,14 drug traffickers arres ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.