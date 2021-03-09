Moscow Is Set to Host Conference on Afghanistan on March 18 - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is set to host the international conference on Afghanistan on March 18, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Moscow is set to host the international conference on Afghanistan on March 18, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"It is being planned," the ministry said, asked if the conference could be held on March 18 in the Russian capital.

The ministry did not provide any other details.