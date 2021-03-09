UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Is Set To Host Conference On Afghanistan On March 18 - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:29 PM

Moscow Is Set to Host Conference on Afghanistan on March 18 - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is set to host the international conference on Afghanistan on March 18, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Moscow is set to host the international conference on Afghanistan on March 18, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"It is being planned," the ministry said, asked if the conference could be held on March 18 in the Russian capital.

The ministry did not provide any other details.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Moscow Russia March

Recent Stories

Cabinet Division de-notifies Faisal Vawda as Minis ..

2 minutes ago

OECD hikes 2021 world growth forecast to 5.6% on v ..

41 seconds ago

Eritrea's murky role in Ethiopia conflict

2 minutes ago

Lebanon protesters block roads over worsening pove ..

2 minutes ago

Italy factory to produce Sputnik vaccine, first in ..

2 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid seeks opposition support status of p ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.