Moscow, Kinshasa Discussing Ways Russia Can Help DR Congo Against COVID-19 - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Moscow and Kinshasa are currently discussing how Russia could potentially provide assistance to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Russian Ambassador to DR Congo Alexey Sentebov told Sputnik.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Embassy in Kinshasa reported that Sentebov met with DR Congo's National Assembly President Jeanine Mabunda Lioko Mudiayi to discuss Russia's potential to assist with efforts against the coronavirus disease.

"The current coronavirus situation in DR Congo was discussed, as well as the possible assistance Russia could give to the republic," Sentebov said.

The ambassador said that the meeting took place in the context of several consultations between Kinshasa and foreign partners regarding potential cooperation to curb the pandemic.

He added that DR Congo's residents greatly respect the work of Russian medical professionals.

"They particularly appreciate the experience and achievements of Russian virologists fighting against infectious diseases," Sentebov remarked.

As of Thursday, 134 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the African country, resulting in 13 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

On March 24, the country's government imposed a state of emergency and closed the country's borders as the number of COVID-19 cases began to rise. An intermittent lockdown has been in force in the capital city of Kinshasa.

