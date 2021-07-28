UrduPoint.com
Moscow Ready To Host Extended Troika With Afghan Government, Armed Opposition - Antonov

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Moscow Ready to Host Extended Troika With Afghan Government, Armed Opposition - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russia is willing to host another meeting of the extended troika on Afghanistan with participation of both the country's governments and the armed opposition, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"For our part, we are ready, when the necessary conditions are ripe, to hold in Moscow the next meeting of the extended troika with the participation of Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan [and] invite representatives of the Afghan government and the armed opposition to the event," Antonov said. "In a constructive atmosphere, discuss the specifics of the future government of Afghanistan. It is important that the Afghan political forces agree on this without external pressure."

