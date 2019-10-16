UrduPoint.com
Moscow Ready To Show Flexibility In Issue Of New START Treaty Extension - Ryabkov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 08:06 PM

Moscow Ready to Show Flexibility in Issue of New START Treaty Extension - Ryabkov

Moscow is ready to show flexibility in the issue of New START Treaty extension, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Moscow is ready to show flexibility in the issue of New START Treaty extension, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

"We urge our American colleagues not to lose time anymore. There is almost no time left.

We must at least understand what they are going to do with this treaty," Ryabkov said.

"Our position is known: we are in favor of an extension. The extension period can be discussed, here we are ready to show flexibility. But we believe that simply letting this treaty die would be unforgivable. This will be perceived by the international community as a reflection of neglect of one of the key pillars of international security. Such an assessment is justified," he said.

