Moscow, Riyadh Have Yet To Start Energy Consultations - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:55 PM

Moscow, Riyadh Have Yet to Start Energy Consultations - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russia and Saudi Arabia have not begun consultations about the oil market, the leaders are not planning to hold talks on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Russia and Saudi Arabia would work out some solution for the slump in oil prices in the next few days.

"No, they [talks] have not begun yet," Peskov said, when asked if the consultations between Moscow and Riyadh began.

When asked if such talks between the two leaders were planned on Thursday or Friday, Peskov replied in the negative.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently said that Russia and other oil exporters had to find a solution to mitigate the oil price drop.

"Nobody has mentioned any deals, even abstract ones, instead of OPEC+ yet. The energy markets, the oil markets were indeed discussed [by Putin] with Trump. NObody is happy with this situation, as we have already said," Peskov said, when asked if there was any question of a new deal instead of OPEC+.

