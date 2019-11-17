Moscow Says Never Denied Possible Return of Ships Involved in Provocation to Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Moscow has never denied that it will return Ukrainian ships that participated in the 2018 provocation in the Kerch Strait to Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"[We] never denied the possibility of returning to the Ukrainian side the vessels that took part in the provocation in the Kerch Strait organized in November 2018 by the previous Kiev leadership," the ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry recalled that back in June, the Russian side had informed the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow "about the opportunities available under Russian law that Kiev could use to free sailors and ships."