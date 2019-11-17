UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Never Denied Possible Return Of Ships Involved In Provocation To Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 10:20 PM

Moscow Says Never Denied Possible Return of Ships Involved in Provocation to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Moscow has never denied that it will return Ukrainian ships that participated in the 2018 provocation in the Kerch Strait to Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"[We] never denied the possibility of returning to the Ukrainian side the vessels that took part in the provocation in the Kerch Strait organized in November 2018 by the previous Kiev leadership," the ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry recalled that back in June, the Russian side had informed the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow "about the opportunities available under Russian law that Kiev could use to free sailors and ships."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Kerch Kiev June November Sunday 2018

Recent Stories

Empowering young people is basis for establishing ..

21 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Russian Minister of Ind ..

21 minutes ago

The &#039;Inspiring 49&#039; revealed Emirati arti ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi set to introduce the GCC’s first Socia ..

1 hour ago

AMMROC unveils state-of-the-art MRO Facility

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bangladesh PM explore prospects ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.