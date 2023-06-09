Moscow Says Notified CFE Treaty States of Decision to Withdraw, This to Happen November 7

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Russia has notified all states parties to the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) of its decision to withdraw from it, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, adding that this will happen on November 7.

"Russia notified all participating states of its decision to withdraw from the CFE Treaty 150 days after the notification was sent. So it will happen at midnight on November 7," the ministry said in a statement.

The Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances will also become invalid with Russia's withdrawal from the CFE Treaty, the ministry added.