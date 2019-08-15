UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Ready To Participate In Normandy-Format Talks After Agreements Are Fulfilled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 02:30 PM

Moscow Says Ready to Participate in Normandy-Format Talks After Agreements Are Fulfilled

Russia will be ready to participate in Normandy-format meetings on settling the crisis in Ukraine's eastern breakaway region of Donbas after previous agreements of the Normandy Four leaders are fulfilled, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Russia will be ready to participate in Normandy-format meetings on settling the crisis in Ukraine's eastern breakaway region of Donbas after previous agreements of the Normandy Four leaders are fulfilled, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We will firmly advocate in the international arena the need to implement the Minsk agreements.

We will be ready to participate in Normandy-format meetings as well, but .... it is necessary to implement, prior to that, the agreements that the Normandy leaders reached almost three years ago, in October 2016," Lavrov said at an educational forum for the Russian youth, held in the Moscow region.

The 2016 agreements of the Normandy Four leaders include disengagement of forces at the contact line and enactment of the law on Donbas' special status.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk October 2016

Recent Stories

Nafees Zakaria apprised FCO Minister about the gro ..

7 minutes ago

S.Africa announces visa waivers to boost tourism

5 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan appreciated for taking hard decision ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Says His German Counterpa ..

6 minutes ago

Strong winds fan fierce wildfire in southern Franc ..

6 minutes ago

Syria regime forces inch closer to key jihadist-he ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.