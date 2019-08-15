Moscow Says Ready to Participate in Normandy-Format Talks After Agreements Are Fulfilled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Russia will be ready to participate in Normandy-format meetings on settling the crisis in Ukraine's eastern breakaway region of Donbas after previous agreements of the Normandy Four leaders are fulfilled, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We will firmly advocate in the international arena the need to implement the Minsk agreements.

We will be ready to participate in Normandy-format meetings as well, but .... it is necessary to implement, prior to that, the agreements that the Normandy leaders reached almost three years ago, in October 2016," Lavrov said at an educational forum for the Russian youth, held in the Moscow region.

The 2016 agreements of the Normandy Four leaders include disengagement of forces at the contact line and enactment of the law on Donbas' special status.