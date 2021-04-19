Moscow Says US Is Behind Russian Diplomats Expulsion From Czech Republic

The United States is behind Russian diplomats' expulsion from the Czech Republic, this is related to the thwarted conspiracy so stage a coup in Belarus, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The United States is behind Russian diplomats' expulsion from the Czech Republic, this is related to the thwarted conspiracy so stage a coup in Belarus, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.

"As for the Czech Republic, one should understand that plenty of problems have accumulated in the EU member states and in the West in general, so it is necessary to implement some information and political measures to hide these problems. Russia is a time-tested instrument, a thesis that has been long put into circulation, which is used in such cases .

.. Of course, the US is behind," Zakharova said on Russia-1 broadcaster.

The foreign ministry's spokeswoman expressed the belief that the "whole story that the official Prague keeps hyping up" is connected to the disclosed conspiracy to stage a coup in Belarus.

Zakharova slammed the Czech Republic's move to expel 18 Russian diplomats as "hypocrisy", she also accused Prague of inventing absurd pretexts.