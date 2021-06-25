Moscow Sees EU Plan to Develop New Restrictions as Desire to Further Escalate Tensions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The report by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the EU leaders' statement on the need to prepare new sanctions on Russia are perceived as the bloc's desire to escalate tensions further, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday.

"Let me remind you that Borrell's report says that one should expect a further deterioration of the relations with Russia, and this, combined with the new instruction to prepare additional sanctions, cannot but be perceived as the EU willingness to further aggravate relations with our country," Grushko said.