Moscow Sees Increase in Hospitalizations With Coronavirus - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) A serious increase in hospitalizations with coronavirus is observed in Moscow, which suggests that the situation is getting more complicated, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"In addition to detection, we see a serious increase in hospitalizations. This is not a joke at all, it means that the situation is getting more complicated. We need to be careful, comply with the requirements of doctors," Sobyanin said.

However, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik that the Moscow authorities did not plan to close the city's economy either now or from October.