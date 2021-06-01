Moscow Sees No Need to Expand OSCE Monitoring Mission in Ukraine - Lukashevich

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Moscow believes that there is no need to expand the monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Ukraine, Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's permanent representative to the OSCE, said on Tuesday.

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid has said after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that the capabilities of the OSCE observation mission need to be expanded.

"We do not have such an opinion. There is a clear [OSCE] mandate, and there has been no such decision made in the executive structures and in decision-making bodies, neither by the permanent council, nor by the council of ministers about any plans for expansion," Lukashevich said at an online press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency.