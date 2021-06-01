UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Sees No Need To Expand OSCE Monitoring Mission In Ukraine - Lukashevich

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Moscow Sees No Need to Expand OSCE Monitoring Mission in Ukraine - Lukashevich

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Moscow believes that there is no need to expand the monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Ukraine, Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's permanent representative to the OSCE, said on Tuesday.

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid has said after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that the capabilities of the OSCE observation mission need to be expanded.

"We do not have such an opinion. There is a clear [OSCE] mandate, and there has been no such decision made in the executive structures and in decision-making bodies, neither by the permanent council, nor by the council of ministers about any plans for expansion," Lukashevich said at an online press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

48 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

53 minutes ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

59 minutes ago

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA issues AI principles and ethics charter wit ..

1 hour ago

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.