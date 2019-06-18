UrduPoint.com
Moscow Understands Why Iran Is Forced To Consider Boosting Low-Enriched Uranium Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:18 PM

Moscow Understands Why Iran Is Forced to Consider Boosting Low-Enriched Uranium Production

Russia understands why Iran is forced to consider the possibility to boost its low-enriched uranium production beyond levels outlined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), while it does not support these plans, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russia understands why Iran is forced to consider the possibility to boost its low-enriched uranium production beyond levels outlined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), while it does not support these plans, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We have repeatedly said recently that we understand the motives that have forced Iran to make this step.

Given that Tehran enjoys no advantage from its full and precise implementation of its obligations under the JCPOA, Iran in fact has no other choice but to reduce the level of its own voluntary commitments under the JCPOA ... We understand this logic, but this does not mean that we support what is happening. This is not true. On the contrary, we are concerned and we believe that the prospect of saving the JCPOA becomes more and more obscure," Ryabkov told reporters.

