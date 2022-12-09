Moscow Urges Washington to Fully Resume Visa Issuance in Russia - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Moscow is underscoring the need for Washington to fully resume visa issuance in Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We raise the issue at all levels of the need for the US side to return to normality in consular-visa relations, including the resumption of full-fledged visa services for Russian citizens in our country, which were discontinued under far-fetched pretexts in May last year.

However, taking into account the developments around Ukraine, this situation is becoming political and is being used by Washington as another pressure point on us," Ryabkov said at the Valdai discussion club.