Moscow Views Borrell's Statements On Navalny-Linked NPOs As Pressure On Prosecution, Court

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Moscow Views Borrell's Statements on Navalny-Linked NPOs as Pressure on Prosecution, Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The chairman of the Russian lower chamber's commission for investigation of foreign interference, Vasily Piskarev, said on Thursday that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's statements about the non-profit organizations affiliated with jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny pressured the activities of the Russian supervisory and judicial authorities.

"Speaking in the European Parliament, Mr. Borrell allowed gross interference in the internal affairs of Russia, namely, in the activities of Russian supervisory and judicial authorities.

In particular, on April 28, he expressed 'concern' over the claim filed by the Moscow Prosecutor's Office for recognizing the organizations associated with Navalny as extremist, and a day earlier Borrell called the suspension of their activities 'suppression of fundamental rights,'" Piskarev said.

Russian prosecutors seek to label Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, the politician's coordinating centers, and the Citizens' Rights Protection Foundation NGO, as extremist organizations, inasmuch as "they create conditions for destabilizing the social and political situation."

