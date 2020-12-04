Moscow Welcomes Granting Official Status to Russian Language in Moldova - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian government would welcome the use of Russian as a lingua franca in Moldova, Russia's presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, after Moldovan lawmakers passed a bill granting Russian language an official status

"Russian is spoken across the former Soviet Union. It is natural for people in ex-Soviet countries to use Russian.

That is why we welcome any removal of barriers that allows people to speak their preferred language," Peskov told reporters.

In 2018, the Moldovan Constitutional Court recognized as obsolete the Law on the Functioning of Languages, which was adopted in 1989 in then Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic. Under this legislation, the Russian language was recognized as the country's language of inter-ethnic communication.