Moscow Welcomes Power-Sharing Deal Between Yemeni Government, Southern Separatists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Moscow is pleased with the recently signed agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council to end a power strife, and expects it to pave the way toward a political settlement in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the internationally recognized government of Yemen, led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and separatists operating in the south of the country signed a peace treaty in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. The meeting took place in the presence of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Muhammad bin Zeid and the president of Yemen.

"Moscow welcomes the decisions adopted in Riyadh. We view them as an important step toward the unification of the Yemeni society, [and as] a positive example of reaching mutually accessible outcomes and compromises that are so necessary in the current situation in Yemen" the ministry said in a statement.

Moreover, Russia expects that the newly discovered ability to find common ground will facilitate a speedy political settlement of the prolonged armed conflict that plagues the country.

"We are convinced, that the Yemeni crisis does not have a military solution and that the restoration of a long-awaited peace and stability in friendly Yemen is possible only via a broad national dialogue and taking interests of all patriotic sides in the country into consideration. We, on our part, will continue to facilitate it [the settlement process] to the utmost," the ministry assured.

Since August, Aden, the temporary seat of the government, and other southern areas have been a scene of violent clashes between the southern separatists and the government, which had been formerly allied against the rebel Houthi movement. Saudi Arabia has made attempts to broker a peace deal between the sides.