Moscow Will Not Press China to Join US-Russia Arms Control Talks - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russia respects China's reluctance to join the arms control talks with the United States and Moscow will not exert pressure on Beijing to change its stance, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said during an online briefing hosted by the National Interest think tank.

"China's position is crystal clear. At this stage, China is not ready to join the United States' and Russia's efforts in the arms control sphere. It seems to me that we have to respect such a position. Russia will not press on China to join our bilateral talks," Antonov said on Wednesday.