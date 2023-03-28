UrduPoint.com

March 28, 2023

Moscow's Bakhrushin Theater Museum to Open Grigorovich's Ballet Exhibition in Paris

Moscow-based Bakhrushin Theater Museum will open a major exhibition "Yuri Grigorovich's Bolshoi Ballet" in Paris on April 4, the museum's press office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Moscow-based Bakhrushin Theater Museum will open a major exhibition "Yuri Grigorovich's Bolshoi Ballet" in Paris on April 4, the museum's press office said on Tuesday.

The exhibition is dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the Moscow State academy of Choreography, where Grigorovich was the Head of the Choreography Department for the last 30 years.

According to the press release, the exhibition will contain 75 photographs from the museum's collection, including several works by renowned Russian photographer Mikhail Logvinov. The photographs show scenes from the iconic ballets choreographed by Grigorovich, such as "Spartacus," "The Nutcracker," "The Legend of love," "The Stone Flower," "The Golden Age" and "Ivan the Terrible," as well as his versions of the famous classics, including "The Swan Lake," "Don Quixote," "The Sleeping Beauty," "Raymonda" and "La Bayadere".

"The decades when Yuri Grigorovich was the choreographer-in-chief of the Bolshoi Theater have become its golden age, bringing enormous success and international acclaim to the symbol of our country's theater industry. In our exhibition project, which includes materials from the world's largest collection of the Bakhrushin Museum, we will present Grigorovich's greatest successes and tell our visitors how he made the Bolshoi Theater into the wonder the world knows today," Kristina Trubinova, the museum's director, said.

The visitors will be also able to see the most dazzling scenes from the ballets and fragments of rehearsals Grigorovich held with such outstanding dancers as Vladimir Vasiliev, Mikhail Lavrovsky, Boris Akimov, Nikolay Tsiskaridze and Svetlana Zakharova.

