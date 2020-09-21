Moscow's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 12 Over Past Day To 5,069 - Response Center
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 12 over the past day to 5,069, the Russian capital's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Sunday.
"Another 12 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.
On Saturday, the single-day increase to the death toll was 13.