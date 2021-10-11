UrduPoint.com

Mosque Blast In Afghanistan's North Aimed At Destabilization At New Historic Stage- Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 02:02 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry described the deadly attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province as a barbaric act aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country at a new stage in its history

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry described the deadly attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province as a barbaric act aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country at a new stage in its history.

Around 150 people were killed and 200 others injured in the blast, for which the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility, the ministry recalled.

"We believe this barbaric act was aimed at destabilizing the situation in Afghanistan at a new stage in its history, and at undermining policies of forces that are interested in inter-Afghan reconciliation and the establishment of inter-ethic and inter-confessional peace in the country.

We hope that the new Afghan authorities will take all necessary measures to identify and punish those who organized the terrorist attack and to boost effort to eradicate the ISIS threat," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

