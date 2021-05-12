UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Most Cyberattacks On Russia In 2020 Carried Out From US, Germany, Netherlands -Syromolotov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 07:10 AM

Most Cyberattacks on Russia in 2020 Carried Out From US, Germany, Netherlands -Syromolotov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Most cyberattacks on Russia in 2020 were carried out from IP addresses registered in the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As for the issue of malicious activity recorded from the United States, then, according to the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents, most cyberattacks on Russia in 2020 were carried out from the address space of the United States, Germany and the Netherlands," Syromolotov said.

According to him, facilities related to the development of vaccines, state administration, the financial sector, the defense industry sector, science, education, health care and transport were subjected to attacks.

Related Topics

Education Russia Germany United States Netherlands 2020 From Industry

Recent Stories

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

6 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

7 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

8 hours ago

93,359 people vaccinated against corona in Faisala ..

5 hours ago

All out efforts being made to reduce crime in capi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.