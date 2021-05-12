Most Cyberattacks on Russia in 2020 Carried Out From US, Germany, Netherlands -Syromolotov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Most cyberattacks on Russia in 2020 were carried out from IP addresses registered in the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As for the issue of malicious activity recorded from the United States, then, according to the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents, most cyberattacks on Russia in 2020 were carried out from the address space of the United States, Germany and the Netherlands," Syromolotov said.

According to him, facilities related to the development of vaccines, state administration, the financial sector, the defense industry sector, science, education, health care and transport were subjected to attacks.