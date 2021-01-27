(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi held his first phone conversation with the new US secretary of state, Antony Blinken; they discussed international and regional security, and the coronavirus response, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

Motegi and Blinken agreed to strengthen bilateral ties and address global challenges in close cooperation. They also reaffirmed their common understanding that the Senkaku Islands, which are claimed by China, are covered by the US-Japanese security treaty.

"The heads of the foreign policy establishments exchanged opinions on the situation around China, North Korea and the Republic of Korea, and the importance of having a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

They also reaffirmed the conformity of views on ensuring security amid growing regional tensions and agreed on the need to continue close cooperation between Japan and the United States, and also between Japan, the US, Australia and India to address challenges that the region and the global community face," the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Tokyo enlisted Washington's support in the task of releasing Japanese citizens who are forcibly held in North Korea.

Motegi and Blinken agreed to cooperate against the coronavirus pandemic and the climate change. They are due to meet in person as soon as the coronavirus developments allow.