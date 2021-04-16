Mozambique launches annual agricultural marketing campaign

Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario launched the annual agricultural marketing campaign on Friday in the country's southern province of Gaza, where he said that about 16 million tons of various products are expected to be traded

In the previous campaign, about 14.8 million tons of agricultural products were traded.

"The launch of the agricultural marketing campaign aims to urge producers and stakeholders in the process to ensure that all agricultural surplus is absorbed by the domestic and foreign markets," said Rosario at the launching ceremony in the district of Chongone.

Cereals, tubers and beans are among the products for promotion and the government expects producers to make extra income from the campaign.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that the losses in the agriculture sector are unavoidable, "but with all the combined effort it is possible to guarantee product quality and increase it."Agriculture is considered as one of the pillars for Mozambique's economy, constituting one of the main sources of income for the population, especially in rural areas.