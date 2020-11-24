UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mozambique, Tanzania Sign Accord To Fight Insurgency

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:42 PM

Mozambique, Tanzania sign accord to fight insurgency

Tanzania and Mozambique have reached an agreement to join forces to fight extremist violence that has claimed hundreds of lives in the two neighbouring countries, Mozambican state media said Monday

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Tanzania and Mozambique have reached an agreement to join forces to fight extremist violence that has claimed hundreds of lives in the two neighbouring countries, Mozambican state media said Monday.

Their respective police chiefs met at the weekend in Tanzania's southeastern town of Mtwara, where they signed a memorandum of understanding to crack down on the unrest.

"We have agreed on how our forces can work together against these criminals," Tanzanian police chief Simon Sirro said after the meeting.

The agreement comes a month after suspected Mozambican jihadists staged a daring cross-border raid in Tanzania and killed an unknown number of people.

The insurgents terrorising Mozambique's gas-rich Cabo Delgado province have in recent months intensified a violent campaign to establish an Islamic caliphate, which has now spilled north into Tanzania.

"We will have joint operations (and) exchange information in our endeavour to end terrorism in our border areas," said Mozambique's police chief Bernardino Rafael.

"I believe with this partnership... we (will be) able to finish the terrorists," he added.

As part of the deal, more than 500 suspected militants arrested in Tanzania will be extradited to Mozambique, according to national broadcaster TVM.

A shadowy Islamist group has wreaked havoc in northern Mozambique since 2017, killing hundreds of people and displacing thousands.

Locally they are known as Al-Shabab, although they have no known links to the ruthless jihadist group of that name operating in Somalia.

Their attacks have increasingly been claimed by the Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP), affiliated with the Islamic State group.

International conflict data provider ACLED has recorded more than 2,000 fatalities from the conflict, while Mozambique's Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho last week said at least 500,000 had fled their homes because of the violence.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Militants Prime Minister Police Exchange Mtwara Tanzania Mozambique Border Criminals 2017 Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

US to Provide $600Mln for Civilian Assistance in A ..

30 seconds ago

Trump Election-Result Legal Challenge Continues De ..

32 seconds ago

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over litigant fo ..

34 seconds ago

Lame duck Trump to pardon White House turkey

39 seconds ago

COAS condoles former Naval Chief Admiral Fasih Bok ..

4 minutes ago

IOM Pledges $750,000 in First Aid for Honduras, Gu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.