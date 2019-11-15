Mozambique's top court has thrown out a legal challenge by main opposition party Renamo to annul last month's election results for what it claims was widespread and brazen intimidation and fraud

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Mozambique's top court has thrown out a legal challenge by main opposition party Renamo to annul last month's election results for what it claims was widespread and brazen intimidation and fraud.

Renamo, a rebel group turned opposition party, lost the October 15 election to the Frelimo party, which has ruled Mozambique since independence from Portugal in 1975.

It accused the government of "massive electoral fraud" and using violence and intimidation in a breach of a peace deal between the two parties who once fought a civil war.

But the Constitutional Court, in a judgement dated November 11 but seen on its website on Friday, rejected the application saying Renamo "did not submit enough evidence to sustain its complaint".

Last week, the European Union cast doubt on the credibility on the results, saying its observers detected several "irregularities and malpractices" and called on authorities to clarify them.