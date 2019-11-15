UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mozambique's Top Court Rejects Renamo's Poll Challenge

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:33 PM

Mozambique's top court rejects Renamo's poll challenge

Mozambique's top court has thrown out a legal challenge by main opposition party Renamo to annul last month's election results for what it claims was widespread and brazen intimidation and fraud

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Mozambique's top court has thrown out a legal challenge by main opposition party Renamo to annul last month's election results for what it claims was widespread and brazen intimidation and fraud.

Renamo, a rebel group turned opposition party, lost the October 15 election to the Frelimo party, which has ruled Mozambique since independence from Portugal in 1975.

It accused the government of "massive electoral fraud" and using violence and intimidation in a breach of a peace deal between the two parties who once fought a civil war.

But the Constitutional Court, in a judgement dated November 11 but seen on its website on Friday, rejected the application saying Renamo "did not submit enough evidence to sustain its complaint".

Last week, the European Union cast doubt on the credibility on the results, saying its observers detected several "irregularities and malpractices" and called on authorities to clarify them.

Related Topics

Election European Union Independence Portugal Mozambique October November From Government Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 5th Annual In-Vitro Ferti ..

35 minutes ago

DAFZA to showcase integrated portfolio of services ..

35 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ahmed Safi takes si ..

44 minutes ago

Top Iraqi Shia Cleric Says Gov't Inaction Raises D ..

2 minutes ago

Army chief calls on prime minister

2 minutes ago

White House Releases Memo Detailing April Phone Ca ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.