Multiple Suspects At Large After 5 Teens, 1 Adult Shot Near Colorado High School - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 03:40 AM

Multiple Suspects at Large After 5 Teens, 1 Adult Shot Near Colorado High School - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Multiple unknown suspects remain at large after a mass shooting near a high school in Aurora, Colorado resulting in the wounding of at least five teens and one adult with one child going through an emergency surgery at the moment, Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said during a press conference.

"I have five juveniles and one adult that has been shot. Right now, I have one child in emergency surgery," Wilson said on Monday. "We do have suspects that are at large."

Wilson added that it was apparently a drive-by shooting that involved several firearms of different caliber and underscored that the incident did not take place on Central High School grounds but at North Park along the block of 13th to 11th on Mill Street.

