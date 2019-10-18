UrduPoint.com
Museum In China Receive 1.1 Bln Visitors In 2018

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:39 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Chinese Museums Association said Friday that China's museums received a total 1.1 billion visitors last year, with the number of young visitors showing stable growth.

The free admission policy of Chinese museums has brought a tremendous inflow of people, said Huang Chen, director of the association's social education committee, at the annual meeting in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Huang said a public education platform of museology has been launched to better serve museum-goers in China.

