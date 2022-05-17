Musk Insists Twitter Deal Will Not Move Forward Until Bot Numbers Verified

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the deal to acquire Twitter "cannot move forward" until the company proves the accuracy of its estimate of bot numbers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the deal to acquire Twitter "cannot move forward" until the company proves the accuracy of its estimate of bot numbers.

"20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter's SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof of