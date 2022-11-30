UrduPoint.com

Musk Says Plans To Make Twitter 2.0 More Transparent, 'Even-Handed'

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 11:28 PM

Musk Says Plans to Make Twitter 2.0 More Transparent, 'Even-Handed'

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk promised on Wednesday to make Twitter more effective, transparent, and "even-handed" after the social network allegedly let its users down in terms of trust and safety

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk promised on Wednesday to make Twitter more effective, transparent, and "even-handed" after the social network allegedly let its users down in terms of trust and safety.

"Exactly. The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections. Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent, and even-handed," Musk said in a tweet.

Musk's "exactly" was a reply to another user who said that "Twitter has shown itself to be not safe for the past 10 years and has lost users' trust," while the social network's team "sold their souls to a corporation.

"

On Tuesday, Musk called his attempts to reform the social network a battle for the future of civilization.

On October 28, Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations and terminated Twitter's executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity, and censorship, as well as some two-thirds of employees.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Elon Musk October Billion

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine embassy employee in Madrid 'lightly' injur ..

Ukraine embassy employee in Madrid 'lightly' injured by letter bomb

3 minutes ago
 Poland v Argentina World Cup starting line-ups

Poland v Argentina World Cup starting line-ups

3 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

3 minutes ago
 US Should Fine-Tune, Not Impose More Sanctions on ..

US Should Fine-Tune, Not Impose More Sanctions on Iran for Role in Ukraine - Spe ..

21 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review law and order s ..

IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review law and order situation

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.