Musk Vows to Fund Legal Bills of People 'Unfairly Treated' at Work for Posts, Likes on X

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk pledged on Saturday that his social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), will pay legal bills of those people who were "unfairly treated" at workplaces by their employers for posts and likes on the platform.

"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," Musk said on X.

He added that there would be "no limit" to funding the bills and called on people to inform the platform of such cases.

In late October 2022, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Twitter Corporation ceased to exist as a separate company as a result of its merger with X Corp. founded by Musk in 2006. In late July, Twitter's logo was changed from a blue bird to a black-and-white X logo. Musk specified that the new logo symbolized "the imperfections in us all that make us unique."