Myanmar Records Over 260,000 Foreign Tourists In 2 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Myanmar records over 260,000 foreign tourists in 2 months

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Myanmar welcomed over 260,000 foreign tourists in the first two months of this year, according to the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism on Monday.

In January, over 140,000 foreign tourists arrived, followed by over 120,000 in February, an official from the ministry said.

So far this year, the number of foreign tourist arrivals has increased significantly compared to the same period of 2023 which saw over 85,000 arrivals, the official said, adding that most visitors to Myanmar came from China and Thailand.

To further develop tourism, expanding destinations, participating in international tourism trade fairs and conducting digital marketing were being carried out, the official said.

Popular destinations in Myanmar are Kyaiktiyo pagoda, Chaungtha beach, archaeological site Bagan, Mandalay region and Nay Pyi Taw capital city.

