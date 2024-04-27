Open Menu

US Announces $6 Bn In Security Aid For Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 12:00 PM

US announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday announced the United States will provide key air defense munitions and artillery rounds to Ukraine as part of a $6 billion military aid package that is its largest ever for Kyiv.

The package is the second this week, following another valued at $1 billion that was announced just after US President Joe Biden signed a much-delayed bill to provide new funding for Ukraine as it struggles to hold back Russian advances.

"This is the largest security assistance package that we've committed to date," Austin told journalists following the conclusion of a virtual meeting of dozens of Kyiv's international supporters.

"They need air defense interceptors, they need artillery systems and munitions. They need... armored vehicles, they need maintenance and sustainment. So all of those kinds of things are included" in the package," he said.

Ukraine has in recent months pleaded for more air defenses from its Western allies as it struggles to fend off a surge in deadly attacks on civilian infrastructure, and the new package includes interceptors for both Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems.

But unlike the $1 billion package announced Wednesday, which featured items that will be drawn from US stocks, the latest assistance will be procured from the defense industry, meaning it will take longer to arrive on the battlefield.

Speaking at the opening of the virtual meeting, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said the US delay in approving new assistance has been costly for Kyiv.

"While we were waiting for a decision on the American support, the Russian army managed to seize the initiative on the battlefield," Zelensky said.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Vehicles Austin United States Stocks All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

3 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

12 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

13 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

13 hours ago
 Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hos ..

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

12 hours ago
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian ..

Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes

12 hours ago
 World must act on neurotech revolution, say expert ..

World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts

12 hours ago
 Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

13 hours ago
 Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid ..

Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open

12 hours ago
 King Charles to resume some public duties during c ..

King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace

12 hours ago
 US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid f ..

US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine

12 hours ago

More Stories From World