Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 27 April 2024
Arslan Farid Published April 27, 2024 | 08:43 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 27 April 2024 is 238,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 204,740. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 27 April 2024 is 238,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 204,740.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 218,888 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 187,677.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 238,800
|Rs 218,888
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 204,740
|Rs 187,677
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 20,474
|Rs 18,768
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace
US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine
Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 20242 minutes ago
-
Finance minister reviews progress on FBR digitalization10 hours ago
-
US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits new record10 hours ago
-
US approves gene therapy treatment for hemophilia10 hours ago
-
KATI president for inclusion of agri sector in tax net10 hours ago
-
Ahsan chairs 13th CPEC-JCC preparatory meeting, reviews arrangements for high-level delegation’s v ..11 hours ago
-
Police to take every step for security of business community: IGP11 hours ago
-
WB director, Planning minister discuss reforms in development projects12 hours ago
-
IP rights crucial in achieving SDG : Jam Kamal13 hours ago
-
FBR’s data protection efforts commended by OECD assessment team13 hours ago
-
US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits new record14 hours ago
-
SECP-IFSB workshop highlights Pakistan's progress in Islamic Finance Development14 hours ago