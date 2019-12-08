UrduPoint.com
Nadler Says US House Judiciary Committee Might Vote On Impeachment Of Trump Next Week

Nadler Says US House Judiciary Committee Might Vote on Impeachment of Trump Next Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) The US House Committee on the Judiciary might vote the articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump next week , Jerry Nadler, the committee's chairman, said on Sunday in an interview with CNN.

"There are possible drafts various people are writing, but the fact is we're not going to make the decisions as to how broad the articles should be, as to what they contain and what the wording is, until after the hearing tomorrow," Nadler said, as quoted by the Washington Times newspaper.

He also said that the House democrats, who are currently i control of the House, would not wait for any Republican to join them.

More Stories From World

