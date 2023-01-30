HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) NASA astronaut and Crew-6 mission specialist Warren Hoburg told Sputnik he cannot wait to fly in space with his friend, Roscosmos Cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Hoburg and Fedyaev will be part of the four-man team that will be aboard the Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-6 mission which is scheduled to launch February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the International Space Station.

"He has been an amazing crew member, I consider him a friend and I can't wait to fly in space with him," Hoburg said.

The Crew-6 team looked very interconnected and with great respect one for another while speaking altogether at a press conference in NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston last week.

Hoburg can also speak Russian, which he explained one starts early in the training at NASA.

"I think it's an important part of just being good crewmates with our Russian colleagues," he said, while greeting in Russian prior to the start of the interview.

After working for Boeing until 2014, Hoburg became an assistant professor at MIT. He was selected to be an astronaut candidate in 2017, and was selected to be a SpaceX Crew-6 pilot in 2023.