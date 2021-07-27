NATO Chief Calls Security Situation in Afghanistan 'Challenging,' Promises Further Support

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on, after speaking with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday, expressed concern about the security situation in the country, and promised that NATO would continue to support Afghanistan in funding and training

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on, after speaking with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday, expressed concern about the security situation in the country, and promised that NATO would continue to support Afghanistan in funding and training.

"Good to speak with President @ashrafghani today. The security situation in #Afghanistan remains deeply challenging and requires a negotiated settlement. #NATO will continue to support Afghanistan, including with funding; civilian presence; and out-of-country training," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

The security situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating since NATO and its US allies began to withdraw their troops after more than twenty years of military presence, exacerbating security threats upon the entire region. The Afghan government and the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) are attempting to negotiate peace, but armed confrontation on the ground has only increased in recent weeks.