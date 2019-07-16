NATO Chief Hopes for Stronger Ties With EU Under von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg congratulated German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen on her confirmation as European Commission chief, saying he expected her knowledge of the military alliance to guide her in building up EU cooperation with NATO.

"Congratulations Ursula Von Der Leyen on your election as EU_Commission president. Your deep knowledge of NATO will serve us well as we continue to strengthen the cooperation between Europe and North America. I look forward to working with you!" he tweeted.

Von der Leyen, a member of Germany's ruling conservative party, was narrowly elected by the European Parliament in a secret ballot, becoming the first woman to lead the EU executive branch.