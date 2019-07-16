UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief Hopes For Stronger Ties With EU Under Von Der Leyen

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:20 PM

NATO Chief Hopes for Stronger Ties With EU Under von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg congratulated German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen on her confirmation as European Commission chief, saying he expected her knowledge of the military alliance to guide her in building up EU cooperation with NATO.

"Congratulations Ursula Von Der Leyen on your election as EU_Commission president. Your deep knowledge of NATO will serve us well as we continue to strengthen the cooperation between Europe and North America. I look forward to working with you!" he tweeted.

Von der Leyen, a member of Germany's ruling conservative party, was narrowly elected by the European Parliament in a secret ballot, becoming the first woman to lead the EU executive branch.

Related Topics

Election NATO Europe Parliament German Germany Guide Alliance Lead Women

Recent Stories

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

35 minutes ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

35 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

50 minutes ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

51 minutes ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police help 52 Omani pilgrims involved i ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.