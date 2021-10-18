NATO Failed to Explain Its Decision to Withdraw Accreditation of Russian Diplomats -Lavrov

NATO has failed to explain its decision to withdraw accreditation of 8 members of the Russian mission, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) NATO has failed to explain its decision to withdraw accreditation of 8 members of the Russian mission, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"No explanation of the reasons for this step has been made," Lavrov told reporters.