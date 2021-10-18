NATO Information Office In Moscow Not Commenting On Decision To Suspend Its Operations
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The NATO information office in Moscow is not commenting on Russia's Monday decision to suspend its operations.
"The fact is that we do not have a director and there is no one to comment on. Therefore, for a comment, you should contact ... colleagues in Brussels," the office told RIA Novosti.