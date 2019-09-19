UrduPoint.com
NATO Losing Military Advantage Over Russia As Moscow Builds Defense Capabilities- Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 01:37 PM

NATO Losing Military Advantage Over Russia as Moscow Builds Defense Capabilities- Pentagon

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is losing its military advantage over Russia and the adaptation of its new strategy in May was meant to address this issue of concern for the alliance, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is losing its military advantage over Russia and the adaptation of its new strategy in May was meant to address this issue of concern for the alliance, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford said.

Dunford met with the NATO Military Committee last weekend in Slovenia's capital city of Ljubljana to discuss alliance efforts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Kosovo, as well as to assess its efforts in global deterrence.

Following the meeting, Dunford said, as quoted in a statement released by the US Department of Defense on Tuesday, that Russia was becoming a major military competitor due to its improving defense capabilities and that NATO's advantage over Russia had eroded.

The alliance's defense chiefs recognized this tendency and saw a need to redefine its own deterrence strategy, Dunford added, referring to their meeting in Brussels in May.

According to Dunford, the new military strategy, signed in May, seeks to bring coherence to the alliance's strategic planning and collective efforts of its members to develop capability, since NATO's overall strategy and individual member states' internal defense strategies oftentimes differ.

"We are bringing a coherence to the planning that is going on inside NATO, and the collective efforts to develop capability," the general said.

In the last several decades, Russia has been actively modernizing its military capabilities across all domains � including electronic warfare, and submarine and air defense � and maintains the world's largest operational nuclear stockpile, according to former US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

