UrduPoint.com

NATO Madrid Summit In June To Assess Future NATO-Russia Relationship - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 07:20 PM

NATO Madrid Summit in June to Assess Future NATO-Russia Relationship - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) The summit between NATO leaders in June will assess the military alliance's future relationship with Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

"A lot of these issues will be fully discussed and fully elaborated on at the NATO summit in Madrid in June and much of the work that we were doing today was in furtherance of that summit and the work the leaders will bring to conclusion including the strategic concept," Blinken said when asked if he thinks that a framework of containment is a right concept to frame future relations with Russia and if the NATO-Russia Founding Act should be preserved.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Madrid Alliance June Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

10 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

19 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

19 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

20 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

20 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.