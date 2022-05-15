NATO Madrid Summit in June to Assess Future NATO-Russia Relationship - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) The summit between NATO leaders in June will assess the military alliance's future relationship with Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

"A lot of these issues will be fully discussed and fully elaborated on at the NATO summit in Madrid in June and much of the work that we were doing today was in furtherance of that summit and the work the leaders will bring to conclusion including the strategic concept," Blinken said when asked if he thinks that a framework of containment is a right concept to frame future relations with Russia and if the NATO-Russia Founding Act should be preserved.