Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 09:20 PM

NATO is following very closely Russia's nuclear posture but has so far not seen any changes, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) NATO is following very closely Russia's nuclear posture but has so far not seen any changes, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"NATO and NATO allies are, of course, monitoring very closely what Russia does, including their nuclear exercises, and we are also following very closely the nuclear rhetoric that President (Vladimir) Putin and other Russian leaders have expressed over the last months," Stiltenberg said.

"This nuclear saber-rattling rhetoric is dangerous and it is something that is only increasing tensions. At the same time, we have not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture."

