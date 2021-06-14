NATO Open for Dialogue With Russia, Remains 'Clear-Eyed' Over Challenges

NATO leaders said after a summit in Brussels on Monday that they were open for a political dialogue with Russia but remained "clear-eyed" about challenges it allegedly poses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO leaders said after a summit in Brussels on Monday that they were open for a political dialogue with Russia but remained "clear-eyed" about challenges it allegedly poses.

"We have suspended all practical civilian and military cooperation with Russia, while remaining open to political dialogue. Until Russia demonstrates compliance with international law and its international obligations and responsibilities, there can be no return to 'business as usual,'" a communique read.

The alliance said that it would continue enhancing its "deterrence," including by a forward presence on the border with Russia, but added that it does not seek confrontation or pose threat to Russia.

"Decisions we have taken are fully consistent with our international commitments, and therefore cannot be regarded by anyone as contradicting the NATO-Russia Founding Act," they claimed.

The allies said further that NATO "remains clear-eyed about the challenges Russia poses, including the qualitative and quantitative increase of Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons."

"We reaffirm our commitment to respond in a measured, balanced, coordinated, and timely way to Russia's growing and evolving array of conventional and nuclear-capable missiles," the communique stated.

The leaders also called on Russia to rescind designation of the United States and the Czech Republic as "unfriendly" countries, which Moscow slapped on them in May after the latest round of expulsions of Russian diplomats.