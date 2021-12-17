NATO Ready to Work on Confidence-Making Measures With Russia in Case of Deescalating Moves

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) NATO has expressed its readiness to work on confidence-building measures with Russia if Moscow makes concrete moves on the de-escalation of tensions.

"Should Russia take concrete steps to reduce tensions, we are prepared to work on strengthening confidence-building measures," NATO said in a statement on late Thursday.

The alliance added that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe was a relevant platform for dialogue.