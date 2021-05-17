UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO-Serbia Partnership Can Bring 'Real Benefit' To Belgrade - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:10 PM

NATO-Serbia Partnership Can Bring 'Real Benefit' to Belgrade - Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Serbia can derive "real benefits" from partnership with NATO, as both face common security challenges, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday following a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"As a sovereign nation, Serbia has the right to choose its own path. We face common security challenges. And partnership with NATO can bring real benefits to Serbia and its citizens, and the wider region," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference.

The NATO chief also said that the alliance was cooperating with Belgrade on reforming the country's security forces and institutions.

"NATO also fully supports the normalisation process between Belgrade and Pristina. The Belgrade-Pristina dialogue is the best platform to find a solution that respects the rights of all communities. And to build a lasting peace," Stoltenberg added.

Despite aspirations to join the EU, Serbia, which adheres to a policy of strict military neutrality, does not plan to become a NATO member.

Related Topics

NATO Pristina Belgrade Alliance Serbia All From Best

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

16 minutes ago

Development work on Allama Iqbal SEZ in full swing ..

2 minutes ago

9 killed, 1,172 injured in 1,025 accidents in Punj ..

2 minutes ago

Home Minister Ziaullah condemns Israeli attacks on ..

2 minutes ago

Cycling: Giro d'Italia stage 10 results

2 minutes ago

Riding great 'Smokin' Joe Mercer dies

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.