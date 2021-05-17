NATO-Serbia Partnership Can Bring 'Real Benefit' to Belgrade - Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Serbia can derive "real benefits" from partnership with NATO, as both face common security challenges, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday following a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"As a sovereign nation, Serbia has the right to choose its own path. We face common security challenges. And partnership with NATO can bring real benefits to Serbia and its citizens, and the wider region," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference.

The NATO chief also said that the alliance was cooperating with Belgrade on reforming the country's security forces and institutions.

"NATO also fully supports the normalisation process between Belgrade and Pristina. The Belgrade-Pristina dialogue is the best platform to find a solution that respects the rights of all communities. And to build a lasting peace," Stoltenberg added.

Despite aspirations to join the EU, Serbia, which adheres to a policy of strict military neutrality, does not plan to become a NATO member.