NATO Should Work With China Apart From Focusing on European Security - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) NATO member states need to work with China despite the alliance' prioritization of peace in Europe and Russia's security concerns, to enable it to resolve outstanding issues including disarmament, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday at a press conference ahead of a virtual meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

"We share the common view that NATO's fundamental principles in common foreign and security policy, especially with regard to transatlantic relations with an eye on Russia, should remain the main part of our efforts in order to maintain peace in Europe," Maas said when asked whether there is a need to reset the alliance due to the growing confrontation between the West and China.

At the same time, the German diplomat noted that the alliance needed to work on the Chinese direction of its policy, given the Asian country's increasing role.

"When we talk about disarmament, then it is important that China becomes a more active participant in [developing] the global disarmament architecture than it was before. In this matter, of course, NATO can help," Maas added.

NATO foreign ministers are set to discuss China's rise, Russia's alleged military buildup and other perceived threats to allies and partners during a virtual meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.