NATO States Activity in Black Sea Region Seriously Threatens Crimea - Russian Official

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The activity of NATO countries in the Black Sea region seriously threatens the security of Crimea, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"A serious source of threats (to Crimea's security) is the activity of NATO countries in the Black Sea region," Patrushev said at a meeting on security in Crimea.