NATO Takes Extremely Aggressive Stance, Moscow Does Not Like It - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:04 AM

NATO has been demonstrating an extremely aggressive position lately and does not recognize Russia's red lines, which Moscow does not appreciate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"We can see that NATO is now demonstrating an extremely aggressive position. It is clear from the rhetoric of Jens Stoltenberg (NATO Secretary General). It can be seen in the rhetoric of various representatives of the United States," Peskov said in an interview with RT.

NATO and Washington have been adamant that they do note recognize any red lines, have announced that they will do whatever they want and wherever they want, the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"And all this is aimed at containing Russia. We don't like this. We do everything to ensure our own interests," Peskov added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will speak via videoconference on Tuesday. Peskov told reporters earlier on Monday that they were expected to hold marathon talks on Ukraine tensions and the growing NATO presence near Russian borders.

